Behavior Interactive has announced that it is working on a movie Of Dead by Deadlight, in collaboration with Atomic Monster and Blumhouse. There is still no director or screenwriter, so you will probably have to wait a long time. Further updates and developments will be shared “in the future”.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Jason Blum and James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the Dead by Daylight universe,” he says. Stephen Mulrooney, EVP of Behavior Interactive. “Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are the ideal partners to bring Dead by Daylight’s lethal entrance to the big screen.”

“In Dead by Daylight, the Behavior team has created a love letter to the world of horror, building an incredible environment, full of atmosphere and terrifying villains – perfect for a scary film adaptation,” he adds James Wan, founder and CEO of Atomic Monster. “We’re huge fans of the game Atomic Monster and are thrilled to partner with Blumhouse to bring this terrifyingly visceral world to the big screen.”

“There are so many Dead by Daylight fans out there and we think it’s imperative that we find someone who appreciates and loves this world as much as we do to help us bring the game to the big screen,” he said. blumreferring to the ongoing search for a director and screenwriter.

“We know our partners at Behavior and Atomic Monster will help us bring the best version of this game to life.”

THE manufacturers they are Wan, Blum and Mulrooney. Executive producers are Remi Racine of Behavior Interactive, Michael Clear and Judson Scott of Atomic Monster, along with Ryan Turek of Blumhouse and Russell Binder of Striker Entertainment.

blumhouse was founded by Jason Blum, producer of films such as Get Out, The Black Phone, Halloween (2018) and other popular feature films. Atomic Monster was founded by James Wan, writer, director and producer of films such as Saw, The Conjuring 2, Aquaman and more.

Blumhouse also founded Blumhouse Games, a new indie horror publisher.