The wait has finally come to an end and the Dead by Daylight’s new killer, The Treacherous, is now available in all versions of the Behavior Interactive video game. It has been a longer wait than usual, with delay included, but users can already start enjoying one of the killers that has generated the most expectations in recent times in the asymmetric multiplayer horror title. It is not for less, because El Traicionero (or The Trickster in its original version) arrives with a marked K-pop style aspect, the music industry on which it has been based Dead by daylight for the design of this new chapter.

Although you can read it with all the luxury of detail In an article we wrote a few weeks ago, The Traitor has the power to throw knives from a distance and at great speed, which makes him a danger beyond the usual melee of the game. For its part, the new survivor is Yun-Jin Lee, a producer in the K-pop industry that has also been claimed by the Entity to join the tests and try to escape from the clutches of the murderer, whether or not he is The Treacherous.

This is how the collaboration between Dead by Daylight and BTS was forged

The new Dead by Daylight DLC, called All Kill, is now available through the Microsoft Store for those who want to get hold of it on Xbox. Bonus content is priced at 7.99 euros, but you can buy it for 7.19 if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, the service where the game is available. Being an original Behavior DLC, you can also acquire each character individually in the game’s own store with iridescent shards, without the need to spend real money. In that case it will cost you 9,000 shards each.