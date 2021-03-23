Problems keep accumulating within Dead by daylight. If a few weeks ago the game went through one of the most difficult moments in its history, now Behavior Interactive has been forced to confront the rumors. And is that the Dead by Daylight’s new killer delayed indefinitely, although the Canadian company justifies itself to its followers. In the last hours the rumor had spread through the network of networks that the DLC that will add The Treacherous and Yun-Jin Lee to the game was going to delay at least a week. Fans started asking those responsible for the title and this is the only answer they got.

Sorry to disappoint, but we’ve never announced a release date for the next chapter. The date you might have seen spread around was purely speculation. We’ll be sure to announce the release date once it is locked in. – Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) March 22, 2021

We’re sorry to disappoint, but we have never announced a release date for the next chapter. The date that you had seen out there was pure speculation. We will make sure to announce the release date once it’s secured”, Says the message from Behavior on Twitter, which has been published as a response to a specific user and which, therefore, has not been made known to the rest of the community.

Dead by Daylight players were right to show concern around the release of The Treacherous and Yun-Jin Lee. And is that although this time Behavior has not confirmed the release date, the game’s DLCs are always, without exception, released three weeks after being tested at the PTB. Today, Tuesday, March 23, those three weeks are completed. In fact, the previous title killer, Los Mellizos, was released three weeks after PTB even when it was completely broken and in an unacceptable state.

Dead by Daylight announces changes to El Traicionero ahead of its release

Now the reliable Twitter account DBDLeaks, ensure that this DLC will not be available until March 30 at the earliest, so the delay could be longer. Meanwhile, Behavior remains mum on an issue that worries a community weary of ongoing bugs in the game and a pressing shortage of new quality content.