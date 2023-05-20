Behavior Interactive shared details about theYear 8 of Dead by Daylight, which will contain four new normal chapters and two additional ones that will be reserved for Survivors. Year 8 will also include Nicolas Cage, as well as two licensed Killers that have not yet been revealed.

In addition to in-game events, new Tomes, and more, they will be added several improvementsincluding meta perk rework, map balancing, anti-camping, loadout seek bar, disconnected survivor bots, and feedback for player reports.

In June 2023, End Transmission will be the new chapter added to Dead by Daylight and will represent the first sci-fi experience of the game. This chapter will include a new assassin called The Singularity, who is a “monstrous amalgam of restructured organic matter and machine parts trying to become the perfect life form.”

Year 8 of Dead by Daylight

To face The Singularity in the new Toba Landing map will play Gabriel Soma, a technician who arrived on this remote and horrific planet with a crew who are now dead due to the evil force hunting him.

“We are thrilled to push fear of the unknown to new heights with End Transmission,” explains Dave Richard, creative director of Dead by Daylight. “With this new chapter we are pushing the boundaries of The Entity’s scope and exploring the dark themes of advanced technology and I believe it will be a very scary experience for all players.”

End Transmission will be released on June 13, 2023.

Two new Dead by Daylight games have also been announced.