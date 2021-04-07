Since its original launch in 2016, Dead by daylight It has been in a constant process of transformation until it reaches what it is today. The title of Behavior has evolved to adapt to the new times and its new users. In that sense, it has now been known that Dead by Daylight will change one of its most classic features very soon. Specifically we refer to struggle or struggle when, as survivors, we find ourselves in the second phase of the sacrifice to the Being. This was explained by the Canadian company through its Twitter account just a few hours ago.

Next up for accessibility changes: Struggling As requested, button mashing on the hook is being replaced with skill checks in the next PTB. pic.twitter.com/bKPLwiciqA – Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) April 6, 2021

“The next step for changes in accessibility: struggle. As you requested, button mashing on the hook will be replaced by skill tests at the next PTB, ”announced Behavior Interactive. As you can see in the previous video, now instead of having to repeatedly and tirelessly press space (if you play on PC) or A or X (if you play on Xbox or PlayStation, respectively), you just have to go hitting the skill checks that appear on the screen, as if it were a generator repair.

Imagine what Alien would be like as a killer from Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight has communicated that failing a skill check will only increase the rate at which we will lose blood and that in no case will it kill us directly. Similarly, the difficulty of skill tests will increase little by little. Thus, from the next PTB, the struggle on the hook will be exactly the same as when we were trapped in the Pyramid Head torment boxes, which, for its part, will not see its mechanics modified and will remain, at least for the moment , same as common hooks.