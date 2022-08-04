We already knew that asynchronous multiplayer horror Dead by Daylight would cross again with Resident Eviland the leaks have spoiled some surprises, but now Behavior Interactivethe Montreal-based developer, has revealed information on the new chapter.

Titled Project Wthe second Resident Evil update will add two survivors, Ada Wong And Rebecca Chambersand a new evil killer, Albert Wesker. The update will also make significant changes to the Racoon City Police Station map, splitting it in two and making it easier to traverse.

While we don’t have the full profiles of the new characters yet, the Creative Director of Dead by Daylight Dave Richards gave some more details on the new Survivors and the Assassin.

“Our first new Survivor is Ada Wong. About her Her unique advantages highlight her adaptability to face impossible situations and make you feel like a highly trained double agent.“.

“The second survivor is Rebecca Chambers, a biochemistry prodigy. Her advantages highlight her supportive skills as a STARS doctor and the fact that she learns very quickly“.

“This chapter focuses on the mind of Albert Wesker, the ambitious and determined virologist. Wesker will use his superhuman abilities to whiz at incredible speed and attempt to capture the Survivors. Once a Survivor is captured, depending on the situation, Wesker will be able to confront him, throw him or try to injure him. Every Survivor who is captured by Wesker becomes infected with the Uroboros Virus, which slows his movement speed, making him easier prey“.

Dead by Daylight is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5, Switch, Stadia and mobile devices.

Behavior Interactive has not yet revealed when we can expect the start of testing or the full release of the Project W chapter.

Source: Wccftech.