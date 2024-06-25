As if he wasn’t already in great danger in the Tomb Raider games now Lara Croft will also have to deal with the ruthless killers of Dead by Daylight . In fact, the archaeologist will soon join the survivors of Behavior Interactive’s multiplayer title as a new playable character. To be precise, Lara Croft will make her debut on July 16th with players able to take on his role a few days early through limited-time public testing on Steam that will take place before this date, with more details to be shared in the future.

A Lara without guns and bow

Among the many versions of Lara that we have come to know over the years, the one arriving on Dead by Daylight will be the one from the trilogy born with the 2013 reboot. However, this time she won’t be able to rely on guns and bows. On the other hand, you will be able to count on three new perks designed specifically for this character, all the details of which can be found in the Steam page dedicated to the update coming along with Lara Croft.

An artwork of Lara Croft in Dead by Daylight

“Lara Croft has survived expeditions that few would have dared attempt, she has locked eyes with death and lived to tell the tale… Now she must once again face a dark adventure,” reads the statement from Behavior.

“With her experiences and skills, Lara Croft perfectly embodies the characteristics necessary to survive in the fog and is at home in the world of Dead by Daylight alongside other iconic characters. Although she may be well prepared for the trials that await her , in the twisted world of the Entity the future is never promised.”

Staying on topic, Lara Croft’s arrival in Dead by Daylight will be followed by the debut of the Netflix animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which now has an official release date.