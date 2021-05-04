The asymmetric multiplayer horror video game Dead by daylight has been surrounded by news in recent weeks, both positive and negative. And it is that although a collaboration with Resident Evil For the next DLC, the title has also lived with annoying bugs that still persist and with the disappointing release of The Betrayer, his latest assassin. However, in order to add news, Dead by Daylight updates today with a new map rework. Specifically, it is the Coldwind Farm, which has seen its graphics improved and its five variants redesigned.
A few weeks ago we already showed you the first images of the rework from Coldwind Farm in Dead by Daylight, one of the most shocking to date. Now Behavior Interactive has published the video that you can see before this text on their Twitter account offering an even more expanded look at a redesign that promises a lot. And it is that the Coldwind Farm becomes the second map of the game (together with the Dead Dawg Hall) to have a full daylight, which differentiates it from the rest of the dark maps that populate the video game.
Dead by Daylight announces new Left 4 Dead content
In addition to the new lighting, Coldwind Farm features redesigned structures, breakable walls and a multitude of new elementsLike a Thompson house with an exterior roof and jumps from heights. Behavior Interactive’s tweet also notes that the update available today for Dead by Daylight also includes a rework of the appearance of The Doctor, something that has been happening with almost all the original killers of the title and that needed to adapt to current times. How about the Coldwind Farm rework?
