On the occasion of Behavior Beyond 2022, a new crossover between Dead by Daylight And Resident Eviltitled Project Wwhich will see the debut of new characters from the Capcom series.

Already the protagonist of a leak in recent days, Project W will introduce three new characters in Dead by Daylight, that is Albert Wesker as a new killer, while Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers join the ranks of survivors.

The free crossover update with Resident Evil doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be available “Coming soon” on all platforms, a sign that the launch is not that far away.

The previous crossover had instead added the menacing Nemesis as the killer, as well as Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine as survivors.

Today Behavior Interactive has launched a surprise Hooked on You, the summer dating sim starring the killers of Dead by Daylight and announced Meet Your Maker, a mix between a shooter and a building game, coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.