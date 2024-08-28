If you are looking to get a bite-sized portion of narrative-driven horror into your evening, you can now give The Casting of Frank Stone a quick whirl thanks to its free demo.

The Casting of Frank Stone is the upcoming interactive game set in the world of Dead by Daylight, and a collaborative effort between slasher fans Supermassive Games and Behaviour.

Its demo acts as a prologue to the main game itself, and plops players down at the Cedar Hills Steel Mill. Taking on the role of Sam Green – who is described as a “determined” policeman – players will then start investigating the rather sad case of a missing child.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings The Casting of Frank Stone Reveal Trailer. Watch on YouTube

I had a go last night, and the demo probably took me around 25 minutes to complete. It gave me the chance to find hidden collectables, get an idea how the game’s choice mechanic works and just generally enjoy the unsettling atmosphere as we head closer towards autumn and the spooky season. I will probably give it another shot later, and make some different choices to see how much I can change the overall outcome (which I will not spoil here).

You can try the demo out for yourself on Steam now. Please note, even if you finish the demo, progression will not carry over to the full game on release.

As for when that is, The Casting of Frank Stone is set to launch across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next month, on 3rd September.









Image credit: Supermassive Games/Behavior Interactive Inc.

Last week, the team shared a new features trailer for the upcoming game, giving us a look at its Cutting Room Floor mechanic. Once unlocked, this feature will allow players to go back to key story decisions, and then follow different paths or look for any collectibles yet to be found.