In a few hours Dead by daylight will release new content. A new content that fans have been waiting for a long time after a little over a month of rest that Behavior Interactive has taken, at least when it comes to the premiere of news. In that sense, now Dead by Daylight shows in video the graphic rework of two new maps, as part of their The Realm Beyond upgrade program. This time the chosen maps have been Crotus Prenn and The Game. In the video that we leave you below you can see the detail how both maps have changed and the comparison between how they were before and how they will be from now on.

As you may have seen, the change is more than notable in the three maps that will undergo changes (the two versions of Crotus Prenn, which are the Psychiatric Hospital and Father Campbell’s Chapel, and the Gideo Meat Processing Plant, the only variant of El Game, Saw’s map). However, this graphical update for Dead by Daylight will not be confined to maps this time around. And it is that with the patch the new animations for the survivors, who generated controversy and division between the community at the time, and a new modeling for the basic skin of the Nurse, a character that did not undergo aesthetic changes since its original premiere in the distant year 2016.

In addition to all this, tomorrow a new Volume of The Archives will land in Dead by Daylight, with a new Rift included. Remember that the Rift acts as a battle pass, offering the possibility of obtaining free cosmetic rewards for progressing in the game or having access to higher quality rewards if you buy the premium version of it. Also around the corner is the chinese new year event. It remains to be seen how some of the news that the fan community complained about a few weeks ago in its final version.