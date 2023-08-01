Just a month after shooting itself into space for the first time, asymmetrical multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight is doing it all over again, only this time with an official license for the quintessential space scare-’em-up, Alien.

That’s Alien singular, of course; Ridley Scott’s seminal 1979 space horror in which Sigourney Weaver’s iconic action hero Ellen Ripley, along with her de ella crewmates aboard the spaceship Nostromo, are terrorized by an even more iconic phallus-headed extraterrestrial predator known as a Xenomorph. Someone also gets a tummy ache; it’s great.

That single, deadly foe (as opposed to the umpteen creatures present in James Cameron’s action-heavy 1986 follow-up, Aliens) makes Alien the perfect fit for Dead by Daylight’s four-survivors-versus-one-killer set-up. As of right now, however, developer Behavior Interactive is remaining coy about which of the movie’s characters we might get to play as.

Dead by Daylight – Alien teaser trailer.

Ellen Ripley is the obvious candidate, naturally, and her inclusion is perhaps hinted at by the brief appearance of her cat, Jones, in Behavior Interactive’s newly released Alien collaboration teaser trailerwhich is otherwise mostly concerned with moody sci-fi corridors.

We won’t officially known more until the Alien collaboration gets its full reveal next Tuesday, 8th August. We can, however, assume with some degree of certainty that the DLC is arriving later this month; Behavior Interactive previously confirmed August would bring a new killer and a new survivor to Dead by Daylight, so the timings are all lining up nicely.

That confirmation came via a roadmap update back in May, which also revealed four new Dead by Daylight chapters – two licensed and two original – would release by the end of April next year. The first of these, End Transmission, launched in June, and saw the game dipping its toes into sci-fi horror for the first time. An official Alien collaboration is quite the follow-up then.