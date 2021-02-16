After the release of its patch 4.5.0, Dead by daylight been broken for a week. Not us, but the entire community of gamers of the Behavior Interactive title, who has exploded against the game. The Canadian company has had no choice but to swallow its pride and get to work. In that sense, a new patch arrives today. However now Dead by Daylight releases an update that does not fix its main problems and that the atmosphere continues to heat up among fans of the asymmetric multiplayer horror title.
And is that patch 4.5.1 is now available, which comes with the aim of correcting bugs. However, none of the bugs fixed with this update were urgent, while the game-breaking problems are still present and they will follow you indefinitely. To give you an idea, as Behavior explains on the official website of Dead by Daylight, some of the biggest errors that have been corrected with this update, and we quote verbatim, are: “a bug that allowed breaking skin sets“,” A bug that caused survivors to float in the lobby “or” a bug that silenced the game when entering spectator mode.
Dead by Daylight’s foot shot
As it is, the chaotic interface, the strange movements of the survivors and the shattered hitboxes are still present in Dead by Daylight in exactly the same way as for seven days, when the mid-chapter patch. Behavior Interactive, with almost 700 employees on its staff, has already communicated that it is working on correcting these problems, but that we do not wait for them until the patch 4.5.2, which has no scheduled date.
