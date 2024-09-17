Behavior Interactive has canceled its Dead by Daylight four-player co-op spin-off, known only as Project T, after early player testing “yielded unsatisfactory overall results.”

Project T, developed by Midwinter Entertainment, was an attempt to create a PvE experience set in the Dead by Daylight universe. It would see four players – cast as trespassers in the Entity’s realm – tackling new enemies The Thrall using guns, trucks, and talismans.

At the time of its announcement in May, Project T was described as being very early in development, but Behavior Interactive revealed it would be launching an Insider Program to gather fan feedback. Unfortunately, it seems the responses weren’t especially glowing.



Another Dead by Daylight spin-off, The Casting of Frank Stone, launched this month.

“When we conceptualized Project T,” Behavior Interactive wrote in a statement announcing the game’s cancellation on social media, “we wanted to have players involved in it as early as possible, which lead to the creation of the Insiders Program. This approach has allowed us to get very early validation on the project’s core design and gameplay, which is something that often comes much further into the production of a game.”

“Following the playtest in July,” the developer continued, “we ran a thorough internal risk assessment from a product and commercial perspective. While a number of players expressed appreciation for what they played, unfortunately, the outcome of this deep analysis yielded unsatisfactory overall results.”

“It’s with heavy heart,” the statement concluded, “that we announce that Project T has been cancelled. We want to thank you for your support throughout this journey.”

When Project T was unveiled back in May, it was accompanied by news of two additional Dead by Daylight spin-offs. Until Dawn developer Supermassive’s narrative adventure The Casting of Frank Stone launched earlier this month, garnering three stars from Eurogamer, while What The Fog – a free two-person co-op roguelite – was only briefly made available.