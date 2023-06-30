In a recent survey sponsored by Dead by Daylightit has emerged that players would love to see different crossovers of the series with franchises that are sometimes distant from each other, while at other times perfectly in theme with the game.

We refer to titles such as Bloodborne, Diablo, dead spaceDoom, Alan Wake, Metal Gear Solid and Mortal Kombat, then passing through Warhammer 40K and even Portal but not only: it seems that users have also indicated souls of the caliber of Berserk, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood and the most recent Jujutsu Kaisen.

Even the world of cinema seems to have been plundered and names are popping up like Hannibal, Buffy And Wednesday. Although for now this list remains only an unspeakable dream, it cannot be excluded that at the conclusion of the survey the company 505 Games And Deep Silver can actually bring into play some of the names that have been mentioned, after all they are appropriate for the title.

The commercial move would be correct even if it should be considered that the acquisition of these characters or game elements for the highlighted titles could require quite a bit of time and not even an expense to be done lightly: it goes without saying that similar contents would be added only through Paid DLC and we should understand how much users are willing to spend.