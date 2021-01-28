It has been a few weeks since the last Rift of Dead by daylight and this time Behavior has taken a little more time to prepare its new content. Now Dead by Daylight offers the first details on Volume VI of The Archives, which will soon make available to users a good number of challenges that will not only serve to obtain additional blood points, but also to delve into the lore of the game’s characters and to unlock skins for free (and also from paid if you purchase the battle pass) thanks to a new Rift. These are the details that are known so far.

“Life is a paradox. Change one thing, change everything. We are nothing more than walking contradictions of our past, present and future selves ”, has written the official account of Dead by Daylight on Twitter to announce that Volume VI: Divergence is close to arriving. However, recent leaks facilitated By DBD Leaks they have already allowed us to know on what specific date this new Volume will begin and when each new level of it will land.

Level 1: February 10

Level 2: February 24

Level 3: March 10

Level 4: March 31

Rift closure: April 21

As if that were not enough, now we also know who will be the main characters of Volume VI of Dead by Daylight, although only two of the four will receive new lore to continue delving into their pasts. The Nurse and the Oni are the two assassins chosen by Behavior, while Yui Kimura and Claudette Morel will be the surviving protagonists of the new content. Of course, only the Nurse and Yui will have extra lore. It is also to be expected that the winning Claudette skin community contest and created by a Spanish user of the game is available in the Rift that is about to arrive, although we will have to wait a little longer to finish confirming it.