Nicolas Cage will join the roster of Dead by Daylight: the game development team, Behavior Interactive, announced it with the teaser trailers which you find below, and which refers to next July 5 for the details of the sensational collaboration.

A little over a month after the launch of Meet Your Maker, the studio has therefore devised a new way to relaunch the contents of its asymmetrical horrorfocusing in this case on the starpower of one of the most famous Hollywood actors.

“It is the interpretation of life”, reads Behavior’s announcement posted on social media, and according to the sequences of the short video it is possible to imagine for Cage the role of a crazed interpreter, who starts chasing people like a any serial killer.

Is this how things will go? As mentioned, we will have to wait for July 5 to find out, but a livestream will be broadcast next week to celebrate Year 8 of Dead by Daylight and who knows if the authors will miss something.