It’s been a rough few weeks for Behavior Interactive and its Dead by daylight. After the release of the patch that introduced changes to the game interface and survivor animations (among many other things), the title was left in a practically unplayable state and the community it didn’t take long to let him know to the Canadian company. Now Dead by Daylight launches a new update in order to correct its problems. This is patch 4.5.2, which has come to put an end to the bugs that were plaguing the game for two weeks. But will be enough with what Behavior has announced today? Let’s get out of doubt.
The first and most important bug that has been fixed is one that “could cause the killers to appear much further away than they actually were on the survivors’ screen.” As Behavior explains, it is this problem that was causing the hitboxes exaggerated. Supposedly with this patch it has come to an end. The criticized Interface has been another of the elements modified with this update. The end result is exactly the same as those responsible for Dead by Daylight advanced a few days ago and that you can see right below, with the position of the remaining generators and the survivors varied, but with almost everything in the same place and with the same provision that had generated controversy.
Source: Dead by Daylight Twitter.
The patch notes also specify that an issue that could cause the survival emblem gave wrong values, which was producing downgrades that shouldn’t happen. The rest of the comments of the update are focused on other bugs that affected the game, but less important than those previously mentioned. The release also indicates that there is a bug that causes the text to adjust the size of skill tests to appear in English regardless of the language the game is in. It won’t be corrected until the next chapter arrives.
