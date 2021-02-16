The one of Dead by daylight It has not been a bed of roses. For years it was a video game without repercussions, played only by a few passionate people. Today things have changed and the title of Behavior Interactive drags tens of thousands of users day after day. However, the last update the game made everything explode in the air. The patch introduced not only new features that no one wanted, but also the most extreme bug the game has ever had: broken hitboxes. As a consequence, now Dead by Daylight is receiving the worst ratings in its history on Steam.
Ratings of the game on Steam. Source: Steam
Valve’s platform is perfect for monitoring this type of situation, since it allows observing the amount of positive and negative reviews day by day since the game launched. As you can see on the right side of the image above, negative reviews have accumulated in recent days, reaching all-time highs. And is that if you look at the graph on the left you will see how February 2021 (even though only half the month has passed) it is already the month with the highest number of negative reviews of Dead by Daylight.
Dead by Daylight’s foot shot
Not only that, but February 2021 is also becoming the month with the fewest positive reviews from fans since September 2019. Thus, we must go back almost a year and a half to find a month in which Dead by Daylight had so little support on Steam. To this must be added a constant drop in the number of players for half a year. Behavior’s solution was to launch the patch 4.5.1, which doesn’t fix any of the problems fans have been asking for for a week.
