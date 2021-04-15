With almost five years behind him, Dead by daylight He has collaborated with a multitude of famous horror franchises, such as Silent Hill, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. However, one of the first to do so was Left 4 Dead, which could now again have a presence in the multiplayer work of Behavior Interactive. And is that Dead by Daylight is hosting a Left 4 Dead event soon, as assured by the Twitter account DBD Leaks, which specializes in asymmetric video game information after discovering signs that point in that direction.
Left 4 Dead related event will soon arrive to Dead by Daylight.
In each trial we will be able to find Gnome, which respawns between 90-120 seconds or after being destroyed.
“An event related to Left 4 Dead is coming to Dead by Daylight soon. In each game we can find a Gnome, which will respawn between every 90-120 seconds or after being destroyed. Destroying a Gnome will unlock a unique amulet, ”says the aforementioned account. Its about Chompski Gnome, a garden gnome turned makeshift weapon that debuted in Half-Life 2 and reappeared in Left 4 Dead. DBD Leaks has also leaked a full list of the amulets coming to Dead by Daylight in the near future, including several from Valve’s work.
Imagine what Alien would be like as a killer from Dead by Daylight
Left 4 Dead has been present in Dead by Daylight for years through William “Bill” Overbeck, playable survivor of the Behavior title. However, this new leak and its proximity to the fifth anniversary event to be held in June has triggered the rumors. There are few who think that perhaps the new assassin announced for the fifth anniversary of Dead by Daylight is related to Left 4 Dead, which would give sense to this peculiar event of the gnomes. Meanwhile, a new PTB is available in the PC version of the game with the changes in The Traicionero, the graphic rework of the Coldwind Farm and much more.
