Dead by Daylight is coming to PUBG spin-off mobile game, New State Mobile.

New State’s October update includes a “large-scale collaboration” with the fan-favorite asymmetrical horror Dead by Daylight which will launch 26th October – “just in time for Halloween” – and coincides with the mobile title’s first anniversary event.

“The collaboration’s theme, Fright for Survival, emphasizes the Halloween spirit while focusing on each game’s core survival themes,” developer Krafton explains. “The video thrillingly portrays the special hide and seek game mode, which takes place in Paradiso on the new Akinta map. Starting Oct. 26, additional short form content will also be released to celebrate Halloween.” You can check out the spooky action below.

New State Mobile x Dead by Daylight Collaboration.

You can also expect “spine-chilling cosmetics” including Dead by Daylight items such as helmets, backpacks, frying pans, and parachutes, “along with costumes depicting some of DbD’s “infamous killers”. Unlock them by completing mission achievement events and if you get them all, you’ll get “special Dead by Daylight profile effects” for your efforts.

As for the anniversary event? From 1st – 30th November, Krafton is running an in-game event that will release 15 new missions – “one type each day” – as well as anniversary costumes, parachutes, and weapon skins. There’ll also be a spiffy new lobby background whilst the event is running, too, and as long as you log in between 1st-15th November, the “Kinda Cute Dance” emote will be yours.

PUBG Mobile has released a new anti-cheat system that it says has already cut cheating by half.

PUBG: Battlegrounds’ most recent update, 20.1, “refines the gunplay meta”. Update 20.1 – which went live on 11th October for PC and 19th for consoles – includes “several improvements to weapon attachments, as well as updates to firing from vehicles, a new ranked season, world and map updates and quality-of-life updates” .

Krafton also recently released a new visual teaser for its unannounced project based upon the Korean fantasy novel, The Bird That Drinks Tears. The developer says the trailer “illustrates” what audiences can expect from future entertainment projects based on the IP” as well as “guide the aesthetic and tonal directions of various multimedia projects based on The Bird That Drinks Tears, including a graphic novel and motion picture “.