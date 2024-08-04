The multiplayer survival horror Dead by Daylight has now become the theatre of crossover strangest, once the most obvious ones for their setting have been exhausted, but what is about to arrive with a great Konami classic might make more sense than many others: the Behaviour game is in fact about to welcome Castlevania inside.

We don’t know anything about it yet, but the official presentation of this collaborative event will come very soon: as indicated by the teaser below, the presentation is scheduled for August 6thwhich is next Tuesday, the day when we will probably see a trailer or in any case receive more precise news on this particular partnership.

At the moment we don’t have anything beyond the teaser below, but we can imagine that Dead by Daylight will soon host some characters, environments or objects from the Konami series, and it will be interesting to see how.