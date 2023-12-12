Behavior Interactive has announced a “Gold Edition” version of its game Dead by Daylight and also unveiled a new way to buy additional contentor through reduced-price DLC packs.

There Dead by Daylight Gold Edition will include all three new DLC packs, so you get all the unlicensed content in one go. If purchased separately, individual packages cost only 20 euros and include 4 DLC. The packages are divided as follows:

Maddening Darkness Pack (Curtain Call, Of Flesh and Mud, Shattered Bloodline and Spark of Madness)

Old Wounds (Chains of Hate, Cursed Legacy, Darkness Among Us and Demise of the Faithful)

Macabre Tales (A Binding of Kin, All-Kill, Descend Beyond, and Hour of the Witch)

The downside is that it will no longer be possible to purchase the DLC individually but only in blocks of 4 in each package, so it is an advantage for those who want to buy everything but less so for those who were interested in a single piece of content. You have until January 8, 2023 to make purchases, before the transition to the new content cataloging system.

It should also be noted that Maddening Darkness Pack will only be available on PCas the PlayStation and Xbox versions already have Of Flesh and Mud and Spark of Maddess inside, while the Switch version includes all four DLCs.

In any case, the individual characters and individual costumes will be purchasable via the in-game store by Dead by Daylight. As for Curtain Call and Shattered Bloodline content for PlayStation and Xbox, they will only be purchasable as individual content in the in-game store. Since this way the final price is higher, if you are interested in them we suggest purchasing them immediately as long as they are available as single DLCs.

There are currently ongoing discounts for Dead by Daylight content across multiple platforms.