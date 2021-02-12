Despite the controversy of the last hours by the update that has blown up the community, Dead by daylight continues to offer new content. This is the case with your Lunar New Year event, which has already started. However, the arrival of this event has also meant something that is becoming more and more common in the Behavior Interactive title. And is that now Dead by Daylight gives away more than 500,000 points just for logging in. This was made known by the Canadian company yesterday, when the mentioned Chinese New Year began.
Everything is ready to enter the Year of the Ox: fireworks, lanterns and duilians. Even The Wraith and The Deathslinger are joining the celebrations!
The mechanics to give away the points, however, has its trick. And it is that you will receive 50,000 blood points or bloodpoints for each day to access Dead by Daylight while the event is active. If you do it from today until the day the event ends, next February 24, you will receive a 650,000 total blood points, which will help you to continue raising your characters in the blood network or to get that perk that you lack in your favorite survivor or assassin. However, the event that has just started is not only limited to giving away bloopoints, but it recycles mechanics from the past and also allows you to obtain extra blood points during the games.
Dead by Daylight’s foot shot
And it is that while the event lasts, raising levels in the blood network will make us achieve special offerings. By launching them, we can benefit from additional points every time we repair a generator or every time we hang a survivor on a different hook, in the case of the murderer. In Survivor’s Blood Web, you’ll also find party firecrackers and a toolbox that will produce fireworks every time you fail a skill check with it. Two new themed pay skins are also available in the game’s in-game store, one for the Harpooner and one for the Specter.
