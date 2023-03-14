Dead by Daylight developer Behavior Interactive has slapped a 4th April launch date on its first-person building and raiding game Meet Meet Your Maker, confirming that – alongside its PlayStation, Xbox, and PC retail release – it’s coming to PlayStation Plus on day one.

Meet Your Maker whisks players (either solo or along with a co-op friend) to a post-apocalyptic wasteland where they’re able to build their own maze-like outpost filled with devious traps and patrolling guards. Once the stage is (literally) set, that outpost is then hoovered up into the internet ether, whereupon other players can raid it in an attempt to best its challenge.

“Every outpost in Meet Your Maker requires you build a clear path from its entrance to the Genmat at its core,” Behavior Interactive explains in a post on the PlayStation Blog“but nothing says this path should be easy to navigate… Twisting hallways, verticality, multiple branching corridors, and trap-filled dead ends are all great ways to confound raiders.”

Meet Your Maker – Day 1 Release Trailer.

As raiders win and fail, creators can keep tabs on their outpost’s performance, iterating on its design if desired – especially useful given that rewards earned by successfully downing raiders can be used to expand or augment their building toolset.

Meet Your Maker launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam) on 4th April, and will be available as part of PlayStation Plus’ monthly games lineup on release day.