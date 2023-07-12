Behavior Interactive, the developer behind Dead By Daylight, has opened a UK studio in Truro, Cornwall.

The studio is known as Behavior UK – South and comprises the majority of staff from AntiMatter Games, a local developer whose parent company announced its intention to close.

This marks the second UK studio for Behaviour, following the acquisition of SockMonkey Studios in Middlesbrough earlier this year, which was subsequently renamed Behavior UK – North.

“We want to support the UK industry,” Wayne Meazza, executive vice president of Behavior’s Services division told Eurogamer.

“We’ve been here since February now. We want to grow here and help this rich history that we have in the UK. I would consider it one of the founding countries of the video games industry. Now, we’re all grown up and we’re a real bonafide industry.It makes sense that we work with other countries, and other great talented people from wherever they are in the world.

“The UK is a really awesome development hub,” he continued. “We’ve got an incredibly talented ecosystem in Montreal and Toronto, and we have a satellite office in Seattle. Why not expand into other territories that also have these really great ambitions and awesome talent? That’s what attracted us to the UK.”

Meazza’s comments are in stark contrast to Microsoft’s claim the UK is bad for investment in video game development following the decision from the CMA to block its Activision Blizzard merger.

As for what this new Behavior studio will be working on, Meazza is unable to say. But the team will work alongside staff in other locations with people as the company’s “first and foremost priority”.

Antimatter’s experience on past projects was also attractive, having worked on a number of military shooters and horror FPS Killing Floor. “The fact that those folks are really great at first person shooters really attracted us to them,” said Meazza. “Obviously Behavior already has a great first person shooter experience, but you can always have more. So we really feel that they’re a great addition to us, and they’re going to help us with that.”

AntiMatter’s former CEO Rich Barham will now serve as general manager of Behavior UK – South.

“We are thrilled that we can continue to pursue our passion for making games as part of the Behavior team,” said Barham in a press release. “We feel very fortunate that we can maintain our home in beautiful Truro, and we look forward to welcoming new members to the team over the coming months and years.”

As for Dead by Daylight, actor Nicolas Cage has just been added as a playable Survivor.