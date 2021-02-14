Dead by Daylight developer Behavior Interactive is revising changes it recently made to the asymmetrical survival horror’s HUD in response to critical player feedback.

“Here’s a preview of the changes we’ll be making to the HUD following your feedback,” tweeted Behavior, including an image of the proposed new design. “Please note that this is a work in progress. We are still actively working on making changes, which will appear with the * second * bugfix patch.”

The most “notable changes” include lowered Survivor statuses, lowered hook counter, moved objectives from top to bottom left, removed text from objectives, and skill checks now have their own UI scaling option, too.

Here’s a preview of the changes we’ll be making to the HUD following your feedback. Please note that this is a work in progress. We are still actively working on making changes, which will appear with the * second * bugfix patch. pic.twitter.com/BJW0QqzZCO – Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) February 12, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

It did, however, acknowledge that it hasn’t been able to address issues with the point notifications, as the team “aren’t able to move them down just yet since the space below them is occupied by status effects, so it’s not quite as easy to shift them down “. That said, the CM running the Twitter account promised to “run it by the team to see if there’s something we can do”.

Dead by Daylight is out now and features a free next-gen upgrade for PS4 and Xbox One players with “improved graphics over current gen versions”, and will run at 4K with 60 FPS.