Although Behavior Interactive has not officially confirmed it, there are only a few days left until Dead by daylight add your new killer to the cast. The character, inspired by the world of K-pop, was announced a few weeks ago, so now Dead by Daylight delves into the powers of The Betrayer in his new video, as a reminder for those who have not met this interesting character who has dazzled fans by his appearance. In the video that the Canadian company has shared through its Twitter account you can see its main ability and, incidentally, also the new survivor flee from it.
In just over a minute, Dead by Daylight explains how the main power of The Treacherous It consists of throwing a multitude of knives with which you can attack from a distance and gradually weaken the survivors. The survivor’s name is Yun-Jin Lee And, despite the fact that like all survivors he does not have a personal power, his appearance is also inspired by the K-pop industry. In fact, Behavior has collaborated with people from the world, including a music producer of the group Bts, to make possible a new content as accurate and precise as possible.
Dead by Daylight announces changes to El Traicionero ahead of its release
Dead by Daylight has also taken advantage of the last hours to join the message that asks that the hate against asian people stop immediately after recent events in Atlanta, United States. The sensitivity of the company is greater than ever, especially considering that they are about to launch content starring two south korean characters. The Traitor and Yun-Jin Lee would arrive at Dead by Daylight next Tuesday, March 23, in the absence of official confirmation from Behavior.
