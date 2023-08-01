Dead by Daylight continues to explore all the corners of horror imaginable, with the next arrival of even one collaboration with Alien which will offer a crossover of great interest, as suggested by the teaser trailers visible below.

Behavior Interactive has now launched an ever-expanding trend for its multiplayer survival horror, collecting a truly impressive series of crossovers in terms of quantity and variety of experiences and atmospheres to which the game has drawn over the years.

Indeed, Alien was missing from the collection, but the team intends to remedy this gap.

Through a partnership with 20th Century Studios, Behavior Interactive will therefore launch the new package dedicated to Alien soon, with a presentation completed which is scheduled for August 8, 2023.