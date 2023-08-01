Dead by Daylight continues to explore all the corners of horror imaginable, with the next arrival of even one collaboration with Alien which will offer a crossover of great interest, as suggested by the teaser trailers visible below.
Behavior Interactive has now launched an ever-expanding trend for its multiplayer survival horror, collecting a truly impressive series of crossovers in terms of quantity and variety of experiences and atmospheres to which the game has drawn over the years.
Indeed, Alien was missing from the collection, but the team intends to remedy this gap.
Through a partnership with 20th Century Studios, Behavior Interactive will therefore launch the new package dedicated to Alien soon, with a presentation completed which is scheduled for August 8, 2023.
Among many collaborations carried out previously by Dead by Daylight we remember, among the most recent, the one (rather bizarre) dedicated to Nicolas Cage, the one on Resident Evil, the one on Hellraiser and also the DLC Silent Hill Chapter with elements taken from the famous Konami series.
Alien will soon be added to the long series of DLCs, characters and additions that have enriched this popular asymmetrical multiplayer action horror over the years, probably with an addition also with a certain thickness, with the arrival of the xenomorph and the typical settings of the film series .
