Being a few days from its beginning, Dead by Daylight confirmed that we will see at their anniversary event. The great Dead by Daylight event from Behavior Interactive on May 25 at 7 pm Spanish time. And it will be exciting for two main reasons. For dedicated Dead by Daylight players, we’ll look at the plans for the game’s sixth year of content, and for the gaming community and Resident Evil fans alike, we’ll see which Resident Evil characters are coming to the game in the next chapter.

To give everyone a better idea of ​​what to expect from the event, the developer shared the presentation summary ahead of time to show how things will play out. The section of Resident Evil is coming immediately after “5 Years of Dead by Daylight”, a segment that will presumably get players down memory lane by remembering where the game started and where it went ahead of the event planned for Tuesday.

Now that Dead by Daylight confirmed what we will see in their anniversary event, we already know that it will be during the second part of the presentation, in which finally We will learn which Resident Evil characters will arrive in the game. After that, there will still be a lot to cover. While the Resident Evil chapter has been touted as a main attraction for the stream, it is still just one part of the anniversary special.

After those characters make their debut, we’ll see Behavior Interactive give a year 6 roadmap summary, the latest on Realm Beyond’s progress and what’s included in its next update, and discussions from the Live Design team who will presumably be dealing with balancing, reworking, and other matters. And there will still be more to see.