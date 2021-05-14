In recent times it has become customary for Behavior Interactive to offer free point codes to players of Dead by daylight, either to celebrate something or to have a mere detail. This time, however, it is a matter of making amends for a mistake. And is that now Dead by Daylight compensates with 250,000 free blood points for its recent bug that we told you yesterday. This is an issue with the rank reset that occurs every day the 13th and instead of following the usual logic, I had placed each user of the horror title at a random point in the rank table.
Thus, the specialized account DbD Leaks has shared, as you can see just above these lines, the code that you must enter to get the 250,000 free blood points. It’s about the code RANKROULETTE, which Behavior has created by making a joke of what happened yesterday. To redeem it you will have to go to the Dead by Daylight ingame store and click on the Redeem code option at the top right of the screen. Once you have entered the code, the 250,000 blood points will be added directly to your point wallet.
Dead by Daylight announces the date of its 5th anniversary event
Remember that the points obtained through promotional codes such as today’s allow you exceed the million limit which marks Dead by Daylight. Therefore, if you have already accumulated one million points and redeem this code, your wallet will be 1.25 million points, overcoming the barrier without problems. Of course, you must spend them before continuing to play games. If you did not do it, in that case you would stop earning the points obtained after each game. Meanwhile, Behavior is working to fix the bug range reset as soon as possible.
