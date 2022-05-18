Behavior Interactive announced the arrival of a collaborative event that will bring the universe of Attack on Titan in Dead by Daylight. For the title, in fact, aesthetic elements inspired by the work of Hajime Isayamasuch as costumes for Dwight And Tsarina inspired respectively by Eren Yaeger And Hange Zoe and a new skin for The Oni reminiscent of one of the fearsome Giants.

There is currently no launch window for the collaboration, nor do we know if it will include more content. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the first concept art.

Source: Behavior Interactive Street Siliconera