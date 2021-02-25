Dead by daylight he’s had a difficult time in recent weeks. And it is that the last update of the multiplayer video game of Behavior Interactive introduced changes fans didn’t like and also some of the biggest problems the title has had in its entire history. With the errors in the process of being solved, now Dead by Daylight changes its Twitter name to announce its new killer. Although there has not yet been a teaser in the form of a video, as is usually the Canadian company’s way of proceeding, we have had enough clues to start drawing the odd first theory.
To begin with, the video game’s Twitter account has been renamed momentarily Magnum Opus, which is a Latin expression used to refer to the best work of an artist. As you can see in the previously inserted post, Behavior has also shown what the supposed new look might look like. survivor. What is most striking about this tweet is the appearance of some Korean characters, which could give a clear clue to the nationality of the next character. In this way, a Korean survivor would join the Asians already available in the game (the Japanese Yui Kimura and the Chinese Feng Min).
Dead by Daylight releases an update in order to correct its problems
A few days ago the profile of this social network also updated its avatar, which showed the characteristic Dead by Daylight logo but distorted due to a kind of cyber attack. That the Twitter account of the video game now appears in this way seems to continue to delve into the idea of a fictitious cyber attack. That is why speculations maintain that we could be facing a hacker as new killer. With no more certainties so far, now we just have to wait for the events to happen in the next few hours to find out more.
