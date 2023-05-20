The franchise related to multiplayer survival horror Dead by Daylight it’s about to expand since a title is in development single player. The project in question will be curated by Supermassive Gamesa development team that has worked on video games such as Until Dawn, The Quarry and to the anthology The Dark Pictures.

Details on the project in question won’t be revealed until later this year, but the study does Behavior Interactive revealed that this single player title will blend the narrative structure of Supermassive Games titles with the mythology of Dead by Daylight. That’s what the words were Traci Tufteexecutive producer of Supermassive Games:

We’ve worked hard to blend the branching storytelling of a Supermassive game with the mythology of Dead by Daylight to create an intense narrative experience full of life and death choices. Our game will be set outside the realm of the Entity and will feature new story and characters that players will follow for an unprecedented experience beyond the Mist.

Also, a new multiplayer game set in the world of Dead by Daylight is currently in the works. The title in question will be created by the studio Midwinter Entertainmentwhat Behaviour acquired in 2022.

As well as the Supermassive Games project, no further details have been revealed for this title either but it should be a video game with a structure similar to that of Left 4 Dead.