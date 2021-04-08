It has not been an easy week for Dead by daylight. After the release of El Traicionero two Tuesdays ago, criticism from fans was not long in coming. The proclamation was unanimous: we were before him worst killer of the Behavior Interactive title. Now Dead by Daylight Announces Upcoming Improvements for The Betrayer (known as The Trickster in English), which will be ready for the 4.6.1 bug fix patch, which should not take long to arrive. The Canadian company has explained In detail the changes on its official blog, but then we will tell you about them in a summarized way.

If you’ve played or seen The Traicionero play, you know that his biggest problem was his low speed, rendering their power practically useless when survivors fled through structures rather than open fields. That is why Dead by Daylight has chosen Increase Speed of the assassin in almost every facet of the game. Now the speed when throwing knives It has gone from 2.68 meters per second previously to 3.68 meters per second, which will greatly facilitate the use of power in structures with high walls in which survivors can take refuge.

Another of the corrections has focused on the time it took for The Trickster prepare the knives before you can start throwing them. That time has passed from being 0.5 to 0.35 seconds. In return, the time that will elapse between stopping throwing knives and being able to make a normal attack will go from 1 to 1.25 seconds. Finally, The Treacherous will stop having dispersion in his casts and the recoil will be greatly reduced, as Behavior considers that the failures and dodges of the survivors are already enough challenge. What do you think about the changes that The Traitor will receive from Dead by Daylight in the coming weeks?