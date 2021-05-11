The asymmetric multiplayer horror video game Dead by daylight releases four DLCs each year with one survivor and one assassin each. However, there is one that always exceeds the expectations of the other three. We talked about the content that accompanies the Behavior Interactive title anniversary event, which takes place every June. Now Dead by Daylight announces the date of its 5th anniversary event, in which we already know that Resident Evil will be the protagonist. However, there are still many details to be clarified and we already know when we will have all the information.

5 years. 48 characters. Over 1 billion games played around the world. It’s been a scream. Tune in for our 5th Anniversary broadcast: May 25th @ 1pm ET! pic.twitter.com/m7U6xnbhJ1 – Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) May 11, 2021

“5 years. 48 characters. More than one billion games played around the world. It was a scream. Get connected for our 5th anniversary event: May 25 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) ”. Thus, we already know that it will be exactly two weeks from now when Behavior Interactive celebrates its long-awaited event (in which Dead by Daylight meets nothing more and nothing less than a five-year period). As we have already commented, the Canadian company has already confirmed that Resident Evil will star in the DLC that will accompany this event, although the details are still up in the air.

Rumors have pointed to Claire redfield would be the survivor, while many think that Mr. X or Nemesis They would be the villains of the Capcom saga that would best fit in Dead by Daylight. However, the only official clue from Behavior is that they would be mythical characters, so it is unlikely that they are characters from the latest installment of the franchise, which just came out a few days ago. Now we just have to wait for next Tuesday, May 25, to discover everything that Behavior Interactive has to reveal about Dead by Daylight, which will surely go far beyond the Resident Evil DLC.