Crossovers with other franchises have become one of the fundamental pieces of the success of Dead by daylight, which recently announced that Resident Evil is coming to the asymmetric multiplayer title with a DLC in June. However, rumors also pointed to news of a horror license that was already available in the game. Now, in that sense, Dead by Daylight announces new Left 4 Dead content, which arrived in 2017 with Bill Overbeck as the protagonist and which had been on standby until now. This is what Behavior Interactive has made known through social networks.
Left 4 Dead legend William “Bill” Overbeck enters The Archives. Unlock his never-before-seen memories and travel back to the day it all began…
“The Legend of Left 4 Dead William “Bill” Overbeck arrives at The Archives. Unlock your never-before-seen memories and travel back to the day it all began. Volume VII: Forsaken, is coming soon ”, reads the tweet published by Dead by Daylight. This text is accompanied by a promotional image that leaves little room for doubt: Bill will have a new skin, the first complete in its history. In addition, the specialized portal DBD Leaks has indicated that the skin will be part of the free Rift, so we will not have to pay any price to be able to get it, just play.
Dead by Daylight gives ideas for upcoming killers based on movies, series and video games
The way in which Behavior has presented this new Left 4 Dead content suggests that Bill will be one of the protagonists of the new Volume of The Archives, with its own challenges and entries from the Character’s Tome, something that until now has only affected original Dead by Daylight characters. We recently learned that the game files pointed to a Left 4 Dead Mini Event Of which nothing official has been known at the moment, but which could also be part of this surprising announcement.
