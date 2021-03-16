It’s been a couple of weeks since Behavior Interactive announced to its new assassin for Dead by Daylight and this period in the title’s test server has served the Canadian study to determine what modifications they should introduce in this new K-poper-inspired killer. Now Dead by Daylight announces changes to El Traicionero (The Trickster) before its release, which is a good indication that there are things that did not work as they should, so those responsible for the game have decided to slightly improve the capabilities of the character. We’ve remixed the All-Kill Chapter a little bit between the Player Test Build and release. (That’s our way of saying we made some changes.) Here’s a quick thread going over some of the most notable differences you can expect to see.

(1/5) – Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) March 15, 2021 This was explained by the official account of the video game on Twitter: “The main event throws blades when activated and can be canceled earlier. During the main event, ammo no longer drops. The Trick Blades accessory no longer offers bonus laceration damage, but instead grants additional blood points and it bounces twice instead of once. Improved feedback on the main event cooldown. Improved visibility on the laceration meter in Survivor portraits. Various bug fixes, ”Dead by Daylight points out on his social media. This is how the collaboration between Dead by Daylight and BTS was forged As you can see, these are not overly significant changes, which worries some users, who believe that The Betrayer will go headlong to the last positions of the weakest assassins. The rest of the announced changes affect slight modifications to the new perks, both those of the survivor Yun-Jin Lee and those of the Betrayer himself. Expect the DLC with the two new Dead by Daylight characters to land in the final version of the game next Tuesday, 23 of March, in the absence of official confirmation from Behavior.

