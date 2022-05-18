We have recently reached the sixth anniversary of Dead By Daylightthe famous survival horror developed by Behavior Interactive and it seems that there are new crossovers in the pipeline ready to pique the curiosity of all opera fans. After the announcement of a singular dating simulator inspired by the title, the celebration has put on the plate some new collaborations coming soon: a themed package Attack on Titan and a new branded expansion Resident Evil.

As for the famous work written by Hajime Isayama, this is the first anime-themed collaboration of the title, but will only include some themed skins including those of famous characters such as Eren for Dwight e Hange for Zarina, together with an interesting revamp of the Oni come Armored Giant.

However, the information regarding the new expansion of Dead by Daylight with a Resident Evil theme is quite different. The legendary Capcom title will be the first title to be featured for the second time as a survival horror crossover. In fact, during the fifth anniversary, the characters of Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy were added together with the terrifying Nemesis ready to hunt them down.

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil ™: PROJECT W. New Chapter coming 2022. pic.twitter.com/P90M2zkqHb – Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) May 17, 2022

This time, in a short video released on the official Twitter channel of the title the project is announced with the name of “Project W“. Although no additional information has been revealed regarding the protagonists of this new expansion, the title of the announcement immediately brings to mind the name of Albert Weskeranother famous villain of the saga.

For now, the only confirmation coming from Behavior Interactive is that this second addition will include even more characters than the first.

However, no certain announcement date has been revealed, so you just have to wait because it is now only a matter of time before the horror of Capcom officially makes its return in Dead By Daylight.