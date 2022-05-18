Behavior Interactive revealed the arrival of “RESIDENT EVIL: PROJECT W.“, A new collaborative chapter for Dead by Daylight. At the moment the software house has not revealed anything about it, we do not know a new Killer or new Survivors will be introduced. The name of the chapter, however, suggests the possible arrival of one of the most iconic antagonists of the franchise CAPCOMthat is to say Albert Wesker.

Waiting for more information we leave you now at the announcement trailer for RESIDENT EVIL: PROJECT W. which will be released in the course of 2022. Good vision.

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil ™: PROJECT W. New Chapter coming 2022. pic.twitter.com/P90M2zkqHb – Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) May 17, 2022

Source: Behavior Interactive Street Siliconera