Dead by Daylight And Resident Evil will soon be the protagonists of a new one cooperation which will bring some of the characters of the Capcom saga into the famous asymmetrical horror game.

Strong of a huge success, with over 50 million players, Dead by Daylight has been pursuing for some time now a policy that has proved to be very effective for many live service productions, namely that of crossover.

In this specific case it seems that three new characters from Resident Evil will enter the roster of the game: Albert Weskercredited as the new killer, but also Ada Wong And Rebecca Chamberswho will join the ranks of survivors.

According to the first information, Wesker will be known in the game as “The Mastermind” and will be able to count on amazing physical abilities, the ability to perceive the survivors as they help each other and to debilitate them when the exits from the map are opened.

In all likelihood, the official announcement of the new collaboration between Dead by Daylight and Resident Evil will arrive on August 3 at 7.30pm, during theBehavior Beyond event organized by the Behavior Interactive development team.