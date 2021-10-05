Collaborations between different licenses are increasingly common in the world of video games, especially for those titles that have been on the market for a while and seek to encourage their fans. In that sense, we have now known that Dead by Daylight and For Honor prepare a collaboration of which there are no details yet. This has been made known by the portal specialized in the horror title of Behavior Interactive DBD Leaks, always up to date with the latest novelties of the multiplayer video game, which would now join forces with Ubisoft and his work of fierce battles.
You can expect Dead By Daylight X For Honor collaboration happening soon (and no, it’s not a Chapter release).
More precisely – For Honor Halloween Event is in partnership with Dead By Daylight.
“You can expect a collaboration between Dead by daylight and For Honor soon (and no, it is not a new Chapter). To be more precise, the For Honor Halloween event will be in collaboration with Dead by Daylight. There is no information yet on which For Honor themes will be coming to Dead by Daylight, ”explains DBD Leaks. As it is, it seems that most of the crossover will take place at For Honor, which will receive Dead by Daylight content. In the absence of official confirmation, the most logical option would be the arrival of the Oni, Assassin from the Behavior video game who is a samurai and who would fit perfectly into Ubisoft’s proposal.
This is Mikaela Reid, the new survivor of Dead by Daylight
For its part, Dead by Daylight will not add characters from For Honor, so we can expect a special amulet or some cosmetic item. We will have to wait to find out more. What you do not have to wait for is to know all the details of the Dead by Daylight Halloween event, which was leaked a few dates ago and which will bring important news, such as a Rift and a Volume exclusive to this two-week event. Remember that both Dead by Daylight and For Honor are part of the catalog of Xbox Game Pass.
