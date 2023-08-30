The awaited crossover between Dead by Daylight And Aliens is available starting today, as confirmed by the launch trailer of the update published by Behavior Interactive, the team behind the famous asymmetric horror.
Announced in early August with a teaser, the crossover with Alien includes the Xenomorph as a killer ed Ellen Ripley which adds to the roster of survivors, accompanied by the unpublished map Nostromo Wreckage. Both Ripley and the Xenomorph come in different versions.
The many collaborations of Dead by Daylight
As with all popular service games, Dead by Daylight has brought numerous collaborations in order to revive the interest of its many users, introducing new characters from famous franchises from time to time.
This is obviously the case with the Alien film saga, but also with Nicolas Cage some time ago and before that Resident Evil and The attack of the Giants.
#Dead #Daylight #Alien #Launch #Trailer #crossover #today
Leave a Reply