The awaited crossover between Dead by Daylight And Aliens is available starting today, as confirmed by the launch trailer of the update published by Behavior Interactive, the team behind the famous asymmetric horror.

Announced in early August with a teaser, the crossover with Alien includes the Xenomorph as a killer ed Ellen Ripley which adds to the roster of survivors, accompanied by the unpublished map Nostromo Wreckage. Both Ripley and the Xenomorph come in different versions.