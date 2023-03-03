Dead Bruno Astorre: the causes of the death of the Senator of the Democratic Party

What were the causes of the death of Bruno Astorre, the Senator of the Democratic Party who died today, March 3, 2023, in a Senate building? The body of the senator was found lifeless in one of the offices of the Senate, to be precise in Palazzo Cenci. According to what was reconstructed, it was suicide. The man would have thrown himself from the fourth floor of the internal window overlooking the courtyard. The reasons that led to the tragic act of Senator Astorre are not clear at the moment,

The door to the building was closed. Shortly before, the general secretary of Palazzo Madama entered, accompanied by the head of the State Police Inspectorate at the Senate. Then the scientific police also arrived for the findings of the case. The senator’s colleagues and the staff of the Pd group are astonished.

“I remain astonished at the tragic news of Bruno Astorre’s death. I can’t find words in the face of such a drama. There is silence. There is prayer. I embrace you to your loved ones”. Enrico Letta writes it on twitter.

“Hello Bruno, lifelong friend. You taught us what it means to love politics, to love one’s land, to love people. Every day you greeted us with joy in laughing eyes and we will always remember you like this “, so Dario Franceschini on Twitter.

Who was

Bruno Astorre – born in Rome on 11 March 1963 – would have turned 60 in a few days. Senator since 2013, he was regional secretary of the Democratic Party in Lazio since December 2018. He was married to Francesca Sbardella, mayor elected with the Frascati Democratic Party.