Thursday, February 1, 2024
Dead | Broadway legend Chita Rivera has died

January 30, 2024
Dead | Broadway legend Chita Rivera has died

The actress, dancer and singer delighted Broadway for six decades in productions such as West Side Story and Chicago.

One One of Broadway's brightest stars has died. Chita Rivera, 91, died on Tuesday in New York, US, his representative said. The groundbreaking actor, dancer and singer delighted Broadway for six decades in productions such as West Side Story and Chicago.

Widely recognized during his career, Rivera started working on musicals when he was less than 20 years old and continued his career until he was over 80 years old.

Among several awards in the industry, Rivera has, among others, the former president Barack Obama's awarded by the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor of the United States.

