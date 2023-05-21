Sunday, May 21, 2023
Dead | British writer Martin Amis has died

May 21, 2023
in World Europe
Dead | British writer Martin Amis has died

Amis was 73 years old when he died.

British author Martin Amis is dead, says a US newspaper The New York Times.

According to the newspaper, Amis died on Friday at his home in Lake Worth, Florida. Amis’s wife Isabel Fonseca told The New York Times that Amis had esophageal cancer. Amis was 73 years old when he died.

Amis is remembered for his sovereign command of the English language, his puns, and his biting, even wryly comic and scathing novels, in which the man almost always received the most merciless treatment.

Amis managed to publish 15 novels and several collections of short stories and essays. In later life, he wrote, among other things, about the Holocaust (The Zone of Interest2014).

His novels have been translated into Finnish The direction of time, FYI, Sleeper and Yellow dog.

