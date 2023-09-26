Dead | British actor David McCallum, 90, has died

The actor’s most famous role was as the Russian agent Illya Kuryakin in the cult series The Man from Uncle, which began in the 1960s.

British actress David McCallum has died at the age of 90, the US media company CBS said in a statement.

McCallum died on Monday in a New York hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

Having studied acting at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, McCallum’s most famous role was as the Russian agent Illya Kuryakin in the cult series that began in the 1960s The Man from Unclewhich was known in Finland as Napoleon Solo.

Other notable roles of the late actor included Commander Captain Eric Ashley-Pitt in the 1963 classic film The Great Escape and Coroner Donald “Ducky” Mallard NCIS Criminal Investigators in the television series.