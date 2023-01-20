Home page World

Authorities say no one thought a ten-year-old could be trapped so deep in the tube. © Dong Thap’s People Committee/dpa

At the beginning of the year, a little boy fell into a pipe with a diameter of only about 25 centimeters – rescuers had tirelessly tried to rescue the boy for weeks.

Hanoi – Three weeks after a boy fell into a 35-meter-deep concrete pipe in Vietnam, emergency services have recovered his body.

The coffin of ten-year-old Nam was handed over to his parents, who received him crying, the newspaper “VnExpress” reported. The child was pronounced dead on January 4, 100 hours after the accident and after unsuccessful attempts to pull the pipe out of the ground.

Two members of the rescue team descended 24 meters in an iron pipe that had been laid around the concrete pipe early in the morning. There they managed to get to the body and bring it to the surface after two hours with special equipment. Further details were not known. Rescuers had been trying tirelessly for weeks to rescue the boy.

An investigation found the child died from multiple injuries sustained in the fall, the newspaper quoted Dong Thap provincial deputy chief executive Doan Tan Buu as saying. The authorities now want to initiate investigations to find out how the accident could have happened.

The accident at a construction site for a new bridge in south-west Vietnam made headlines around the world at the beginning of the year. Where exactly little Nam was in the pipe was unclear for a long time. It was only about 25 centimeters in diameter. Authorities said no one thought a ten-year-old could be trapped so deep in the tube. According to reports, there were only signs of life from the boy for the first ten minutes after the fall. dpa