Netflix presents us with a new live action taken from the world of The Sandman: we’re talking about Dead Boy Detectivesa small screen adaptation of the well-known comic series.

The trailer shown this evening introduces us to the two protagonists, the mind and arm of the most… paranormal detective agency there is! Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) e Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) are ready to reveal the mysteries of the mortal world, populated by very unfriendly presences.

To face ghosts and demons, our two ghost detective they will be supported by the psychic Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura).

The first episode of the series was created by Steve Yockey and Beth Shwartz, the executive producers of the series are Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.