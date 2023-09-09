Home page World

A dead teenager was found between the trees opposite a side entrance to a school center in Lohr am Main. © Pia Bayer/dpa

The police find a lifeless teenager in the green area next to a school. How did the boy die? The investigation is ongoing.

Lohr am Main – After the violent death of a 14-year-old at a school center in Lower Franconia, an arrest warrant was issued on Saturday against a young person of the same age. The suspect is now in a detention center, said a police spokesman in Lohr am Main in the afternoon. The teenager told investigators that the suspected murder weapon was in his apartment, a police spokesman said. But he did not confess to the crime itself.

The suspected weapon, a firearm, was discovered in the suspect’s apartment. Nevertheless, on Saturday afternoon, the police had again cordoned off the area of ​​the crime scene around the school center in Lohr in order to secure evidence there. Lohr am Main is located between Würzburg and Aschaffenburg and has around 15,000 inhabitants.

A police patrol found the lifeless 14-year-old teenager with external injuries in a small green area next to the school on Friday afternoon. Attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful; an emergency doctor could only determine death.

Previously, a young person, probably a schoolmate of the victim and the alleged perpetrator, had come to the Lohr police station and reported that a friend of his had killed a young person on the grounds of the school center. The suspected 14-year-old was arrested around 6 p.m. dpa