The police find a lifeless teenager in the green area next to a school. How did the boy die? The investigation is ongoing.
Lohr am Main – After the violent death of a 14-year-old at a school center in Lower Franconia, an arrest warrant was issued on Saturday against a young person of the same age. The suspect is now in a detention center, said a police spokesman in Lohr am Main in the afternoon. The teenager told investigators that the suspected murder weapon was in his apartment, a police spokesman said. But he did not confess to the crime itself.
The suspected weapon, a firearm, was discovered in the suspect’s apartment. Nevertheless, on Saturday afternoon, the police had again cordoned off the area of the crime scene around the school center in Lohr in order to secure evidence there. Lohr am Main is located between Würzburg and Aschaffenburg and has around 15,000 inhabitants.
A police patrol found the lifeless 14-year-old teenager with external injuries in a small green area next to the school on Friday afternoon. Attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful; an emergency doctor could only determine death.
Previously, a young person, probably a schoolmate of the victim and the alleged perpetrator, had come to the Lohr police station and reported that a friend of his had killed a young person on the grounds of the school center. The suspected 14-year-old was arrested around 6 p.m. dpa
#Dead #boy #school #14yearold #custody
Leave a Reply